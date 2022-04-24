Glynn Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,989,097 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,989,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,000. NU comprises 3.0% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $1,876,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $938,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $3,957,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NU. Susquehanna began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Shares of NYSE:NU traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,123,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

