Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $47.56 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up about 5.1% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $47,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

