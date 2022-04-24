Glynn Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 147.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $110,090.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,644 shares of company stock worth $34,083,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.80 on Friday, hitting $171.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,843,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,267. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $171.10 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.74 and a 200-day moving average of $241.54.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

