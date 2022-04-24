Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 109,017 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Glynn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,017 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for about 7.5% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $70,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Atlassian by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,361,000 after purchasing an additional 253,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.53.

TEAM stock traded down $8.53 on Friday, reaching $245.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,834. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $207.83 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.61 and its 200 day moving average is $341.06. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

