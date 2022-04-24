Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Ocean Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.63.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.50%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,934,000 after acquiring an additional 402,233 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,136,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159,452 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,308,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after acquiring an additional 134,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,766,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 63,639 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 429,421 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

