Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.10.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Green Plains’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)

