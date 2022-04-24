Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Greenlane alerts:

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,959. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth $1,038,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Greenlane by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.