Grimm (GRIMM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,064.00

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Grimm coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a total market cap of $24,380.17 and $1,064.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grimm has traded 51.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00095510 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

