Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $15.07 million and $1.05 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,682.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.08 or 0.07411569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.00265312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.15 or 0.00781572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.17 or 0.00640523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00086007 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.45 or 0.00409387 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

