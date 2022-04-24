GYEN (GYEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63,408.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. GYEN has a total market cap of $21.21 million and approximately $63,408.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.30 or 0.07407299 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,638.09 or 0.99925675 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

