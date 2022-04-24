Harfst & Associates Inc. Invests $246,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

