Head-To-Head Analysis: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) & Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.59% -3.51% Cleveland-Cliffs 14.62% 80.10% 18.16%

Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Western Copper and Gold and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper and Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 0 3 7 0 2.70

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $30.31, indicating a potential upside of 4.68%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Western Copper and Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Cleveland-Cliffs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.03) -63.67 Cleveland-Cliffs $20.44 billion 0.74 $2.99 billion $5.42 5.34

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper and Gold. Western Copper and Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Western Copper and Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Western Copper and Gold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper and Gold (Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

