Head-To-Head Analysis: DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) vs. Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

DCC has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharecare has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DCC and Sharecare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 1 0 3 0 2.50 Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sharecare has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 145.10%. Given Sharecare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than DCC.

Profitability

This table compares DCC and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A Sharecare N/A -16.83% -8.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DCC and Sharecare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $17.55 billion N/A $382.83 million N/A N/A Sharecare $412.82 million 2.23 -$85.00 million N/A N/A

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare.

Summary

DCC beats Sharecare on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DCC Company Profile (Get Rating)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services. This segment serves domestic, agricultural, commercial/industrial, forecourt, aviation, and marine customers. The company's DCC Healthcare segment offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; outsourced contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In addition, this segment procures and sells exempt medicinal products. Its DCC Technology segment distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, gaming consoles, peripherals and software, wearable technology, and accessories; business and enterprise technology products, such as tablets, notebooks, and PCs; networking and security products; communication products comprising smartphones, feature phones, accessories, and unified communication products; and servers and storage products, audio visual products, printers, peripherals, cables and connectors, and consumables to retailers, resellers, and integrators. It also provides supply chain services. DCC plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Sharecare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

