Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Hits $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00182605 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00038643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00386293 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00045243 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.