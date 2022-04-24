HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.45 ($73.61).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €53.92 ($57.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.01 ($50.55) and a 1 year high of €78.58 ($84.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

