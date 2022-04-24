Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Heineken has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47.

Several brokerages have commented on HEINY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Heineken from €104.50 ($112.37) to €105.60 ($113.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

