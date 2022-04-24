HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives €75.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €76.92 ($82.71).

Several research firms have issued reports on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($94.62) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

ETR HFG opened at €36.72 ($39.48) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($104.84). The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

