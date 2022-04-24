Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5,183.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hilltop by 21.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 141,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $1,196,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.