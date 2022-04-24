Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 627.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,580,000 after acquiring an additional 731,671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,189,000 after acquiring an additional 591,091 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 878,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,123,000 after purchasing an additional 485,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 926,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,389,000 after purchasing an additional 469,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

HLT traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $153.35. 1,694,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,372. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

