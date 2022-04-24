Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,390 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.54. 4,373,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,712. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

