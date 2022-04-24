Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

NYSE CMA traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.07.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

