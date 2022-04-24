Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after buying an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,837 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $46,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,962,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

ET traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,661,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,666,300. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

