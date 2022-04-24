Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,285 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of SunOpta worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $5,638,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 40.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 101.8% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 361.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 200,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

STKL traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.48. 371,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,747. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.90.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

