Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,902,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,371,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.