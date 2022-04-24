Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,902,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,371,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

