Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 186,131 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 50,409,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,659,796. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $302.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.