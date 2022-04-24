Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $850,000 Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,056 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 84,444 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 97,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ADT by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in ADT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Shares of ADT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. 1,188,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,653. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is -34.15%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

