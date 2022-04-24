Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $187.15. 3,964,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,088. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.70 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.01. The company has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

