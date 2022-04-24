Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 84.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 77,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 91.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $708,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,690,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,657,164. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.