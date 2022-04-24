Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $10.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,090,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,998. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.97. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

