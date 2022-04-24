Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,376,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after buying an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. 10,308,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,032,270. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $77.78 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.35.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.