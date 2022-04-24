Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,487,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.34 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

