Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,931 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,931 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of The GEO Group worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $1,039,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in The GEO Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 555,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $3,807,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.43. 1,136,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,330. The firm has a market cap of $787.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

