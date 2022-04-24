Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after acquiring an additional 195,288 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $83.62. 3,458,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

