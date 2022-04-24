Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,624 shares of company stock worth $69,265,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $4.65 on Tuesday, hitting $105.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average is $104.00. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $83.42 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

