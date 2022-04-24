Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 5.2% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 44,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,189,000 after buying an additional 102,889 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $161.25. 9,334,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,468,913. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.