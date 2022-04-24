Hush (HUSH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,339.00

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $1,339.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

