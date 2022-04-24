HYCON Market Cap Hits $495,310.30 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $495,310.30 and $103,277.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001645 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.