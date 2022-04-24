Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives $10.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.89.

HYZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,186. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

