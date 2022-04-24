IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$5.50 at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.09.

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.81. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart purchased 22,057 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares in the company, valued at C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

