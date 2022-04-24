IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

IBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

IBI Group stock opened at C$11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$9.99 and a 52 week high of C$14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.96 million and a P/E ratio of 18.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.20.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$112.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

