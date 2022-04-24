IG Gold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,324.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (IGG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $6,324.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00046637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.31 or 0.07400525 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

