Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $13.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.67. The company had a trading volume of 715,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,155. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.79 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.04 and a 200 day moving average of $365.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

