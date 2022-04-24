ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Lowered to €13.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €14.50 ($15.59) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €12.70 ($13.66) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €14.40 ($15.48) to €15.30 ($16.45) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $8,172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 510,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after buying an additional 406,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

