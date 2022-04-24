Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INBX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 176.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at $2,425,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inhibrx by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,894,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,731,000 after purchasing an additional 231,936 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Inhibrx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

