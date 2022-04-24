Innovative International Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:IOACU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Innovative International Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 25th. Innovative International Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Innovative International Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of IOACU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07. Innovative International Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

