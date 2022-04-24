Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,999,950.00 in Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,174,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,403,458.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of INZY opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $19.58.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on INZY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
