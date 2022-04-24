Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Acquires $100,440.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSIGet Rating) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,929 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,951.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $96,540.00.
  • On Friday, February 11th, Snehal Patel acquired 5,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00.
  • On Friday, February 4th, Snehal Patel acquired 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00.

GLSI opened at $15.91 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 20,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Greenwich LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

