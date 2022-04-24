Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Acquires $100,440.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,929 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,951.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $96,540.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Snehal Patel acquired 5,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Snehal Patel acquired 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00.
GLSI opened at $15.91 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Greenwich LifeSciences (Get Rating)
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.
