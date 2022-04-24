Insider Buying: Openn Negotiation Limited (ASX:OPN) Insider Buys A$40,600.00 in Stock

Openn Negotiation Limited (ASX:OPN – Get Rating) insider Darren Bromley purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,600.00 ($29,852.94).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.73.
Openn Negotiation Company Profile (Get Rating)
