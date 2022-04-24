Insider Buying: PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Insider Buys £150.22 in Stock

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Myers bought 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($195.45).

Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £872.46 million and a PE ratio of -169.58. PZ Cussons Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.50 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

PZC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 237 ($3.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

