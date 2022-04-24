Insider Selling: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Sells C$27,101.75 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total value of C$27,101.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,861.10.

Shares of CCA opened at C$110.94 on Friday. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of C$95.50 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$103.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13.

CCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.33.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

